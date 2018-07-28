‘Transparent’: Season 5 Is a Go, and Amazon Will Reveal Creator Jill Soloway’s Plans Soon

TCA: Soloway has pitched her plans for what to do post-Jeffrey Tambor, and Amazon Studio boss Jennifer Salke says fans will be given proper "closure."

After months of limbo, Amazon made it official on Saturday: “Transparent” will return for a fifth season.

Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke was mum on details, only to confirm that “we are planning a season 5 of the show. It exists. We know exactly what it is creatively.”

Salke said she had met with creator Jill Soloway this week, and that Soloway “came in with what she’s excited about beyond ‘Transparent.’ So stay tuned the next week or two.”

Salke said she wished she could share more of Soloway’s plans for the character of Maura Pfefferman, which was previously played by Jeffrey Tambor, and “we tred to accelerate some news. We couldn’t get it done in time.” Whatever it is, however, she promised that it would be in service of the show’s fans. The season will “give Transparent fans the closure they long for and do right by fans and we would only want to behave that way,” she said.

In June, Salke told reporters that she was uncertain what a fifth season of the series would look like, or if one would happen at all.

Tambor was fired from the series after a company investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against the actor. Tambor’s involvement with the series was unclear in the aftermath of the allegations, with The New York Times reporting last December that Tambor had no plans to quit.

Tambor was first accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant, Van Barnes. “Transparent” co-star Trace Lysette shared her own harassment allegation shortly after. Tambor had starred in the series through its entire run, winning two Emmys for the role.

