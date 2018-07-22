‘Twin Peaks’ Actress Chrysta Bell: David Lynch Is ‘The Most Creative Human That Maybe Has Ever Existed’

She says working on the show was "tremendously arousing."

David Lynch made his presence known at Comic-Con without even being in San Diego last night, with producer Sabrina Sutherland reading a text from the “Twin Peaks” creator joking that, “in the Red Room, Special Agent Dale Cooper has already won the Emmy.” Much of the cast was on hand for the “Twin Peaks and the Revival of a Cult Classic” panel, with Chrysta Bell praising Lynch as “the most creative human that maybe has ever existed.”

“There’s art just pouring out of every pore in his body. I love the idea of being creatively involved with this person and with all the people that were on this program,” continued Bell, who played FBI Agent Tammy Preston on last year’s 18-episode revival. “It was tremendously arousing, as was said, and also just so fulfilling to be with a group of people who just loved what they were doing and were all so grateful to be a part of the process. It was truly magical, super-special.”

She added, “It feels like destiny. You can’t describe it. You don’t know how it happened. You don’t know how you became so fortunate, but somehow you did, and so you just do your best to own it and hold it and be all that you can be because of it.”

Though Lynch’s work has often been polarizing, “Twin Peaks: The Return” was largely beloved by critics and dedicated viewers — even if it failed to replicate the show’s initial success. All involved appear open to continuing the series for a fourth season, though there are no official plans to do so.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.