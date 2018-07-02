‘UFO’ Trailer: Gillian Anderson Still Wants to Believe in Extraterrestrial Mystery — Watch

The film is going straight to DVD, because aliens don't need theatrical releases.

Gillian Anderson may be done with “The X-Files,” but that doesn’t mean she’s stopped believing. Sony is celebrating UFO Day (which is apparently a thing) by releasing the trailer for the appropriately named “UFO,” which finds a college student who’s pretty sure he saw a flying saucer as a kid trying desperately to prove that the truth is out there. Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Derek (Alex Sharp) a brilliant college student, haunted by a childhood UFO sighting, believes that mysterious sightings reported at multiple airports across the United States are UFO’s. With the help of his girlfriend, Natalie (Ella Purnell), and his advanced mathematics professor, Dr. Hendricks (Gillian Anderson), Derek races to unravel the mystery with FBI special agent Franklin Ahls (David Strathairn) on his heels.”

Ryan Eslinger directed the film, having previously helmed “Daniel and Abraham” and “When a Man Falls.” “UFO” will be released on DVD and digital platforms on September 4, because aliens don’t need theatrical releases.

