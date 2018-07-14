‘Unfriended: Dark Web’ Has Two Different Endings — and There’s No Way of Knowing Which One You’ll See

A note to projectionists revealed the unexpected twist.

Anyone who’s seen “Unfriended” likely assumes that its soon-to-be-released sequel, “Unfriended: Dark Web,” doesn’t have an especially happy ending. As it turns out, they may be both right and wrong. A list of instructions for projectionists shared on Twitter includes an unusual warning: “PLEASE NOTE THIS FEATURE HAS TWO DIFFERENT ENDINGS.”

The film — which, like its predecessor, takes place entirely on a computer screen as a group of video-chatting friends find themselves the target of a killer — premiered at South by Southwest earlier this year, and no mention of an alternate ending was made then. Blumhouse’s latest offering appears to have either added the new conclusion or simply saved it for theatrical audiences, though that’s yet to be confirmed.

No word yet on how the new ending differs from the original or whether there’s any way of knowing which one moviegoers will be treated to. Colin Woodell, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Betty Gabriel, and Andrew Lees star in “Dark Web,” which arrives in theaters next Friday, July 20.

IndieWire has reached out to Blumhouse for comment.

In a really weird turn of events, Unfriended: Dark Web will have not one but two separate endings in theaters. pic.twitter.com/jqaqHmqYAZ — rob trench (@robtrench) July 13, 2018

