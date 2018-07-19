Venice Film Festival Eyes Huge Oscar Season Kickoff With Guadagnino’s ‘Suspiria,’ Chalamet’s ‘Beautiful Boy,’ and More

Damien Chazelle's space drama "First Man" will open the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, August 29.

The Venice Film Festival is gearing up for its 75th edition in August, and the potential slate of world premiere movies is reconfirming the festival’s reputation as an awards season launching pad. A new report from Variety says the festival has its eye on high profile Oscar contenders like Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” Alfonso Cuarón’s “ROMA,” and Jacques Audiard’s English-language debut “The Sisters Brothers,” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Variety reports “Suspiria,” “ROMA,” and “The Sisters Brothers” are near locks for Venice 2018. Guadagnino and his “Suspiria” star Dakota Johnson were at Venice to premiere “A Bigger Splash” in 2015, while “Gravity” kicked off its awards season by opening Venice in 2013. Cuarón went on to win the Oscar for best director the following year.

Amazon’s “Suspiria” is expected to be one of two titles the streaming giant brings to Venice. “Beautiful Boy,” the English-language debut of “The Broken Circle Breakdown” filmmaker Felix Van Groeningen, is expected to hit the festival as well. The movie is being eyed as an Oscar contender for stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet, who play a father and son rocked by the latter’s meth addiction.

After being removed from Cannes earlier this year, Netflix is expected to make a big splash at Venice with “Roma” and Paul Greengrass’ “Norway,” which depicts the 2011 terrorist attack in Oslo and on Utoya island that left 77 people dead. Another title that missed out on Cannes but is likely to debut at Venice is Mike Leigh’s historical drama “Peterloo.” Variety notes Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born” is not a lock but is a likely premiere as well.

Venice 2018 will kick off Wednesday, August 29 with the world premiere of Damien Chazelle’s “First Man.” The space drama stars Chazelle’s “La La Land” Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong. The director opened Venice in 2016 with “La La Land,” which ended up making him the youngest Oscar winner for best director.

The 2018 Venice Film Festival runs August 29 – September 8. Head over to Variety for more of the early contenders.

