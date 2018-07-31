‘Venom’ Unveils Riot First Look: Riz Ahmed’s Full Transformation Is Tom Hardy’s Worst Nightmare

Tom Hardy isn't the only human with a symbiote problem in Sony's upcoming tentpole "Venom."

While comic book fans are rightfully excited to see Tom Hardy take on the role of Eddie Brock in the upcoming tentpole “Venom,” the Sony release is also notable for being another blockbuster moment for Riz Ahmed. The Emmy-winning star of HBO’s “The Night Of” made his blockbuster debut in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and now he’s going head-to-head against Tom Hardy as the chief antagonist in “Venom.”

During the “Venom” panel at Comic-Con earlier this year, Ahmed’s Carlton Drake was confirmed to become a body host for the symbiote Riot at some point during the film. Drake is a genius inventor and leader of the Life Foundation, a scientific institute experimenting on symbiote. Sony’s second official trailer for “Venom,” embedded below, shows Ahmed’s full Riot transformation and teases a CGI-filled symbiote battle between Riot and Venom.

“Venom” is directed by “Gangster Squad” filmmaker Ruben Fleischer and co-stars Michelle Williams. Fleischer appeared at Comic-Con with both Hardy and Ahmed and teased the dark tone that makes “Venom” different from other Marvel superhero films.

“Unlike other Marvel films, this is a much grittier, grounded, complicated character, more violent,” said Fleischer. “And unlike most superhero movies, there’s no heroes, really, in this movie.”

Sony will release “Venom” nationwide October 5. Check out the new trailer and the first look images of Ahmed’s Riot transformation below.

Sony/YouTube

Sony/YouTube

Sony/YouTube

