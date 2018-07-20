‘Vikings’ Trailer: A New King Reigns as Season 5 Returns Sinister and Dangerous as Ever

The jewel in History's original programming crown is set to resume just before Thanksgiving.

The biggest blockbuster on History is returning for more warfare. At a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday afternoon, “Vikings” unveiled the return date for its ongoing Season 5 as the network’s biggest show teases a holiday return.

This new glimpse at what the series has in store has a lot of the elements of last year’s Comic-Con unveiling, with dueling tribes, shaky alliances and much talk of destiny. This time, though, the circumstances have changed.

While Ivar the Boneless’ (Alex Høgh Andersen) has a tentative grasp on the throne, this trailer shows that keeping that upper hand might be a little trickier than he thought. As Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) regroup after being bested in battle when last we saw them, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) plans his own payback in the distant reaches of Iceland. Meanwhile, Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) takes cover with Bjorn and Lagertha’s retreating forces.

Even as things begin to converge once again, the journey for Lagertha to regain the throne is far from over. Even after this new batch of episodes finishes up, as fans await the show coming back, creator Michael Hirst and the “Vikings” cast and crew are already in production on a 20-episode Season 6.

Watch the full trailer (including buckets of fake blood and facepaint) below:

“Vikings” Season 5 will return Wednesday, November 28 on History.

