Ving Rhames Was Held at Gunpoint by Cops in His Own Home After a Neighbor Reported a ‘Large Black Man’ Breaking In

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” is enjoying highly favorable reviews on its way to what looks to be a strong weekend at the box office, but not all is well among the cast. Ving Rhames revealed during an appearance on the Clay Clane Show yesterday that he was held at gunpoint by the police in his own home earlier this year after a neighbor reported a “large black man” breaking into the house.

Rhames, who lives in Santa Monica, California, told the story after being asked about his own experiences with racism. “This happened this year. I am in my home, it was around 2:15 p.m. in the afternoon,” he said.

“I have a screen door and then I have a wooden door…I’m in my house, I’m in a pair of basketball shorts only. I have two English bulldog puppies. I hear a noise in my backyard, but I’m thinking the puppies are just running around, and then I get a knock on the front door.”

“I open the door and there is a red dot pointed at my face from a 9mm. They say put up your hands, literally. I just walked and opened up the door…then they said, ‘Open the front screen door.’ They say do it with one hand so then I have to do it with one hand. My hands are up and they have me outside,” Rhames continued.

The confrontation ended when the main officer recognized Rhames, who then walked to the house of the neighbor who called the police in the first place; that person denied making the call.

“My problem is, and I said this to them, what if it was my son and he had a video-game remote or something and you thought it was a gun?” Rhames asked. Listen to the full conversation below:

