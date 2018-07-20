‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Trailer: The Human Survivors are Fighting Again, Even in a New Civilization

Looks like the Sheriff is finally helping his friends put the apocalypse in the rear-view mirror, but at a price.

After almost a decade on “The Walking Dead,” Rick Grimes is becoming the biggest reminder that time comes for us all.

Underneath a beard that’s getting more Santa than Sheriff, Andrew Lincoln is back for Season 9, headlining a returning cast that includes some of the show’s favorites. At a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday afternoon, the “Walking Dead” team unveiled the fall release date and an extended five-minute look at the upcoming season that includes Rick, Negan, Maggie, and a whole host of recognizable names coming back for another year of the AMC show.

For those who thought that a time shift in the series might mean cutting back on walkers, warring factions between the surviving humans certainly aren’t the only dangers this season has in store. A collapsed bridge setpiece, a captured walker, and a rare helicopter all make appearances too, hinting that this season might build out this world even bigger than before.

This panel comes after a report in late May that Season 9 would be Lincoln’s final season on the show before handing the figurative reins to Norman Reedus’ Daryl. This trailer teases a confrontation toward the end that might seal that fate. Until October comes, let the rampant speculation begin.

Watch the full extended trailer (including some creative uses for mud) below:

“The Walking Dead” Season 9 premieres Sunday, October 7 on AMC.

