Watch the 2018 Emmy Nominations: How to Live Stream Online

Nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are being announced this morning by actors Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold.

The 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards come into focus this morning with the official nominations announcement. “The Handmaid’s Tale” actress Samira Wiley and “New Amsterdam” star Ryan Eggold will announce this year’s nominees alongside Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington and President Maury McIntyre. The announcement kicks off at 11:25 a.m. ET.

The 2018 nominations announcement will be broadcast live from the Television Academy’s Wolf Theater in California. Viewers can live stream the announcement ceremony by heading to the Emmy’s official website and/or Facebook page. You can also watch the nominations announced live in the video embed below. The feed will start airing at 11:20 a.m. ET.

This year’s Emmy races are set to feature acclaimed newcomers like “Barry,” “GLOW,” and “Killing Eve” and returning heavyweights such as “Stranger Things,” “The Crown,” and last year’s best drama winner “The Handmaid’s Tale.” HBO’s juggernaut “Game of Thrones” was ineligible last year because of its premiere date, but it’s back in the race this year and is expected to earn numerous nominations.

You can get all of IndieWire’s 2018 Emmy predictions by clicking here, and be sure to tune in this morning at 11:30am ET for the nominations. The live stream has been embedded below.

