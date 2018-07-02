‘Waves’: Lucas Hedges and Sterling K. Brown to Star in Trey Edward Shults’ Musical Scored by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

A24 will release the "Krisha" and "It Comes at Night" writer/director's latest.

After avoiding the sophomore slump with “It Comes at Night,” “Krisha” writer/director Trey Edward Shults is hoping to prove the third time’s the charm with “Waves.” Lucas Hedges and Sterling K. Brown have been cast in the film, a musical drama that begins filming next month in Florida. Variety first broke the news.

The film is described as “a dramatic musical with a fresh spin” as well as “an energetic, affecting anthem of contemporary teenage life.” It follows two young couples coming of age, which is to say that several roles remain to be cast. Hedges, who earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting turn in “Manchester by the Sea,” was more recently seen in both “Lady Bird” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Brown, an Emmy winner for “This Is Us,” had a supporting role in “Black Panther” and is also in this year’s “The Predator.”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who shared an Academy Award for scoring “The Social Network,” are providing the music — and almost the entire movie will be synchronized to it. A24 will release “Waves,” continuing a partnership with Shults that began on “Krisha” and continued with “It Comes at Night.”

