Wes Anderson Heads to the Art World to Curate New Museum Exhibition in Europe

Wes Anderson fans better get their flights to Austria booked ASAP.

Wes Anderson’s movies are often compared to works of art, so it’s only fitting the directing is about to tackle a new gig as a museum curator. The Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna, Austria has announced that Wes Anderson and his partner Juman Malouf are set to launch a new art exhibition this November entitled “The Spitzmaus Mummy in a Coffin and Other Treasures from the Kunsthistorisches Museum.”

The museum is giving Anderson and Malouf free range to their extensive back catalogue. The duo will be able to cull from all fourteen collections at the Kunsthistorisches, including Greek and Roman Antiquities, Old Master Paintings, Egyptian Antiquities, and the Collection of Historical Musical Instruments, among others. Anderson will be able to feature these works however he chooses.

Anderson and Malouf are set to unveil their exhibit on November 6, which means Anderson fans better book their plane tickets to Vienna as soon as possible. The museum released an official announcement video featuring curator Jasper Sharp detailing more about Anderson and Malouf’s efforts. You can watch the announcement in the video below.

Anderson was in theaters earlier this year with his acclaimed stop-motion film “Isle of Dogs.”

