‘Who Is America?’: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Fake Plan to Give Guns to Kindergarteners Gets Real Support From Politicians — Watch

Sacha Baron Cohen ended the premiere episode of his new Showtime comedy “Who Is America?” with a shocking 10-minute segment in which he introduced a plan to give guns to schoolchildren in order to start preparing young Americans to defend themselves. The segment, titled “Kill or Be Killed,” featured Cohen in character as anti-terror expert Colonel Erran Morad. Morad’s plan is to give guns to kindergarteners and to children as young as three years old.

The segment found Morad recruiting Virginia Citizens Defense League president Philip van Cleave to his cause. Cleave appeared with “Morad” in a children’s commercial to promote the initiative. The campaign tried to make guns appealing to kindergarteners by dressing up the weapons in animal costumes (see the above photo) and giving the guns names such as “Puppy Pistol.” Cohen also interviewed several Republican politicians who expressed interest in arming kindergarteners, including former congressman Joe Walsh.

Perhaps the most damning appearance during the sketch was Larry Pratt, the executive director emeritus of Gun Owners of America. Not only did Pratt love the idea of putting guns in the hands of schoolchildren, but he also fell for a prank in which Cohen had him read lines from a teleprompter supporting the initiative. Pratt recited such ridiculous lines as “children under 5 also have elevated levels of the pheromone Blink-182″ without questioning them.

“Who Is America?” airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime. Watch Cohen’s gun violence segment below.

