‘Who Is America?’: Sacha Baron Cohen’s Pedophile Detector Beeps for Roy Moore — Watch

The (alleged) truth hurts for the Alabama judge.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America?” found another target this week in Alabama Judge Roy Moore, the accused child molester who lost the race for a U.S. Senate seat last fall.

In this week’s episode, Cohen’s new Israeli soldier character Col. Erran Morad meets with Moore and notes how Israel is behind many technological innovations, including seismic waves that can detect where Hamas is building tunnels. That same tech, he tells Moore, can also be used “to detect other abnormalities.”

Sex offenders and pedophiles succreet an enzyme that is detectible at “three times the level of non perverts,” he told Moore.

“In Israel they developed a machine that’s used in schools and playgrounds to detect anyone coming in and if they detect a pedophile,” law enforcement is informed, Cohen, in character, told Moore. “It’s very simple to use, you just switch it on,” he said.

Cohen, as Morad, then switched on the device and said, “and of course, neither of us are sex offenders so we’ll just put it on.” Except, as “Morad” started waving the wand in front of Moore, it would beep.

“Obviously a problem, must be faulty, malfunctioning,” he said. It wouldn’t beep in front of Cohen, but it would in front of Moore. “Is this your jacket? Did you lend the jacket to somebody else?”

A flustered Moore reacted: “I’ve been married for 33 years and never had an accusation. If this is an instrument, I’m certainly not a pedophile. Maybe Israeli technology hasn’t developed properly.”

Cohen replied, “This is 99.8 percent accurate. I’m not saying you’re a pedophile.”

That’s when Moore cut things short: “I support Israel I don’t support this kind of stuff.”

Showtime

Sunday’s episode also featured another Cohen character, ultra liberal Dr. Nira Cain-NDegeocello, as he convinced three Trump supporters to throw a Quinceañera in order to trap Mexican immigrants. He even got one of the men (of course, they were middle-aged white men) to dress as a 15-year-old Latina.

Watch the full clip of Cohen, as Col. Morad, and Moore below:

