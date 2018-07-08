‘Who Is America?’: Sacha Baron Cohen’s New Trump-Themed Show Revealed

It premieres on Showtime next Sunday, July 15.

After much speculation, Sacha Baron Cohen’s new project has been revealed as “Who Is America?” Slated to premiere on Showtime next week, it’s been teased by the network in a brief video as “perhaps the most dangerous show in the history of television.” Considering the provocateur’s previous work on “Da Ali G Show” — in which he regularly tricked high-profile figures into sitting down for interviews with his over-the-top characters — that doesn’t seem too far off the mark.

The title was revealed by Vulture, whose editors noticed posters for the upcoming series in New York. “You’ve been warned,” read the posters, which feature a man peering out from under an American flag.

“We’d like to tell you about a new comedy that’s coming, but we can’t,” Showtime teased in its video. “The creators won’t let us show you a scene, the lawyers won’t let us tell you the name of the star, and we can’t even reveal the show’s title or we’d be breaking our nondisclosure agreement. So how do we promote perhaps the most dangerous show in the history of television when we’re not allowed to show it? Fuck if I know.”

Baron Cohen has been relatively quiet in recent years, having not appeared onscreen since 2016’s “Grimsby” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass.” We’ll see what he’s been up to when “Who Is America?” premieres next Sunday, July 15.

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

