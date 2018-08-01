Anthony Bourdain’s ‘Parts Unknown’ Final Season: Fall Premiere, Episode Locations, and More Details Revealed

"Each one will feel slightly different depending on what’s gathered in the field," CNN's Amy Entelis says of the show's final run of episodes.

Anthony Bourdain’s award-winning CNN series “Parts Unknown” is set to return for a final season on the network this fall, the Los Angeles Times reports. CNN and Bourdain were in production on the show’s 12th season in France when the host took his own life in June. Only one episode of the final season was finished with Bourdain’s complete involvement. The episode, which will be the last to feature Bourdain’s narration, is set in Kenya and guest stars “United Shades of America” host W. Kamau Bell.

Read More:Anthony Bourdain Was a Brilliant Filmmaker in Disguise

The final season of “Parts Unknown” will reportedly run seven episodes. The uncompleted six episodes will be finished by the directors who filmed them and Bourdain’s production company, Zero Point Zero. The episodes are expected to feature audio of Bourdain that was gathered during on-location shoots. Locations for the final episodes include Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the U.S.-Mexico border, the Big Ben area of Texas, and the Asturias region of Spain and Indonesia.

The Los Angeles Times reports the show’s penultimate episode will feature “Parts Unknown” cast and crew discussing the making of the series and behind-the-scenes outtakes and footage. The “Parts Unknown” series finale is being designed as a tribute to Bourdain’s impact on the world and will include reflections from fans, friends, and people who appeared on the series during its run.

“Each one will feel slightly different depending on what’s gathered in the field,” Amy Entelis, the executive vice president of talent and content at CNN, said about the final season. “They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes.”

“Parts Unknown” premiered April 14, 2013 on CNN. The series has won five Emmy Awards and the 2013 Peabody Award.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.