Nicole Kidman to Play Gretchen Carlson in Jay Roach’s Roger Ailes Movie, ‘Fair and Balanced’

Nicole Kidman is in talks to play former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson in Jay Roach’s Roger Ailes film “Fair and Balanced,” Variety reports. If Kidman signs on to the feature, centered on the disgraced former Fox News chief, she will join Charlize Theron as former Fox New host Megyn Kelly. Ailes has not yet been cast, though Russell Crowe recently signed on to play the network founder in a competing project, a Showtime miniseries based on Gabriel Sherman’s book “The Loudest Voice in the Room.”

Ailes was the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Fox News for nearly twenty years. He resigned from his position in July of 2016, following allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues, including Carlson. He was also a media consultant for a slew of Republican presidents, including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H. W. Bush. In 2016, he served as an adviser to the Donald Trump campaign, where he assisted with debate preparation.

Theron will also produce the project, along with Beth Kono and AJ Dix via their Denver & Delilah banner. Roach, screenwriter Charles Randolph, and Margaret Riley are also producing.

Kidman recently won an Emmy for her role HBO’s acclaimed show “Big Little Lies,” which is currently shooting its second season. Her upcoming movie slate is packed, and includes Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman,” Karyn Kusama’s “Destroyer,” and awards season contender “Boy Erased” with Lucas Hedges.

