‘Terminator’ First Look: Linda Hamilton Is Back as Sarah Connor and Joins the Franchise’s New Badass Women

"Deadpool" director Tim Miller and producer James Cameron hope to erase all memories of "Terminator Genisys" with the upcoming sixth entry.

“Terminator” legend Linda Hamilton joins forces with franchise newcomers Natalia Reyes and Mackenzie Davis in the first official look at Tim Miller’s upcoming sequel. Miller, best known as the director of “Deadpool,” is behind the camera for the sixth entry in the “Terminator” franchise, which hopes to erase all memories of the critical and box office misfire “Terminator Genisys.”

Miller’s “Terminator” is produced by original director James Cameron and Dave Ellison. The plot is being kept under wraps, but the movie will feature the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator and Hamilton as iconic action heroine Sarah Connor. Hamilton starred in Cameron’s 1984 original and its 1991 sequel, “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” but she hasn’t appeared on screen in the franchise since.

Davis, meanwhile, is getting her first leading blockbuster role in “Terminator” after earning fans thanks to her television roles on AMC’s “Halt and Catch Fire” and Netflix’s “Black Mirror,” where she starred in the Emmy-winning episode “San Junipero.” Davis had a small supporting role in “Blade Runner 2049.” Reyes is a relative newcomer for U.S. audiences but has appeared in several Colombian productions, including the supernatural TV series “Cumbia Ninja.”

The untitled “Terminator” sequel is set for release on November 22, 2019 via Paramount Pictures. Check out the official first look photo below.

Official first look at the new @Terminator featuring Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton. Directed by Tim Miller (DEADPOOL). Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. In theatres 11.22.19. #Terminator pic.twitter.com/0E9he6ujm8 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) August 1, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.