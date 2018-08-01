TIFF Reveals Full Canadian Lineup, Including 19 New Films and Special Premiere Event of Rob Stewart’s Final ‘Sharkwater’ Doc

The Toronto International Film Festival has added another 19 new titles to its 2018 festival lineup, comprised entirely of features directed by Canadian filmmakers. Each year, TIFF highlights the films that hail from its own shores in a standalone announcement, and this year it includes nine new films from female directors, six debut features, a number of titles from fixtures of the Canadian film scene, and the world premiere of three films that showcase some of the country’s Indigenous talent.
The festival will also play home to a special event world premiere and tribute dedicated to the late filmmaker and conservationist Rob Stewart, centered around his final film, “Sharkwater Extinction.” Stewart passed away in 2017 while working on the film, a followup to his 2006 documentary “Sharkwater.”
“We’re especially proud to present such a diverse group of films,” said Steve Gravestock, TIFF Senior Programmer, in an official statement. “Ranging from science fiction to fantasy, myth to documentary, and romance to a dystopic vision of our neighbours to the south, this year’s Canadian films come from every region in the country, stretching from east to west and north to south.”
The festival will debut new films centered around Indigenous talent, including Gwaai Edenshaw and Helen Haig-Brown’s “Edge of the Knife,” the first feature-length film made in Haida (classified by UNESCO as an endangered language), plus Darlene Naponse’s “Falls Around Her,” starring renowned Métis actor Tantoo Cardinal and Miranda de Pencier’s feature directorial debut “The Grizzlies,” made by Inuit producers Alethea Arnaquq-Baril and Stacey Aglok MacDonald.
Beloved Canadian filmmakers like Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Ron Mann, Barry Avrich, and Edward Burtynsky will also screen films, alongside debut works from newbies like Edenshaw, Haig-Brown, de Pencier, Akash Sherman, Jasmin Mozaffari, Andrea Bussmann, Zach Lipovsky, and Adam Stein.
Previously announced Canadian features at the festival include Keith Behrman’s “Giant Little Ones,” Kim Nguyen’s “The Hummingbird Project,” Patricia Rozema’s “Mouthpiece,” and Don McKellar’s “Through Black Spruce.”
Below are the newest additions to the TIFF 2018 lineup, including the full Canadian slate. Stay tuned for more programming announcements in the days to come.
The Toronto International Film Festival runs September 6 – 16 in Toronto, Canada.
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
“Anthropocene,” Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Edward Burtynsky, Canada World Premiere
“The Fall of the American Empire,” Denys Arcand, Canada Toronto Premiere
“The Grizzlies,” Miranda de Pencier, Canada World Premiere
SPECIAL EVENT
“Sharkwater Extinction,” Rob Stewart, Canada World Premiere
TIFF DOCS
“Carmine Street Guitars,” Ron Mann, Canada North American Premiere
“Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz,” Barry Avrich, Canada World Premiere
“What is Democracy?,” Astra Taylor, Canada North American Premiere
DISCOVERY
“Clara,” Akash Sherman, Canada World Premiere
“Edge of the Knife,” Gwaai Edenshaw, Helen Haig-Brown, Canada World Premiere
“Firecrackers,” Jasmin Mozaffari, Canada World Premiere
“Freaks,” Zach Lipovsky, Adam Stein, Canada World Premiere
CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA
“Falls Around Her,” Darlene Naponse, Canada World Premiere
“The Fireflies Are Gone,” Sébastien Pilote, Canada
“The Great Darkened Days,” Maxime Giroux, Canada World Premiere
“Kingsway,” Bruce Sweeney, Canada World Premiere
“Les Salopes or the Naturally Wanton Pleasure of Skin,” Renée Beaulieu, Canada World Premiere
“Splinters,” Thom Fitzgerald, Canada World Premiere
WAVELENGTHS
“Fausto,” Andrea Bussmann, Canada/Mexico North American Premiere
“The Stone Speakers,” Igor Drljača, Canada/Bosnia and Herzegovina World Premiere
The festival has also announced the Canadian portion of its Rising Stars program, which includes Devery Jacobs, Lamar Johnson, Michaela Kurimsky, and Jess Salgueiro.
