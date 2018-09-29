‘9-1-1’ Season 2 Premiere Scores Record Audience, Heeds Fox’s Ratings Emergency — Ratings Watch

Fox treated the Season 2 premiere of Ryan Murphy’s emergency drama “9-1-1” as a new series, pouring tons of marketing support behind the show. And at least on night one, it worked.
Airing in a special Sunday night slot on the eve of premiere week, “9-1-1” averaged its most-watched episode ever. Thanks to running after a football lead-in, the Sept.23 Season 2 premiere of “9-1-1” averaged 13.8 million viewers, including three days of time-shifted DVR and VOD usage.
That made it Fox’s most-watched entertainment program in two years (not including post-Super Bowl programs). “9-1-1“ was also the week’s top-rated adults 18-49 scripted show, and posted its best-ever number in the demo (3.4).
Meanwhile, it was also a strong week for FX, which landed the top two scripted series of the week in cable: Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” which was the No. 1 scripted cable originals series of the week in adults 18-49 and total viewers (in its second episode), and “Mayans M.C.,” which was No. 2 among all cable scripted originals, in its third episode.
The news wasn’t as good for the 70th Primetime Emmys, which sunk to a new modern low — a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.6 million viewers on NBC, down from a 2.6 rating and 11.9 million viewers on CBS last year. (This year’s show took place on a Monday, but suffered from tepid reviews.)
Over on Xfinity’s ranker of top video on-demand shows last week, Showtime’s “Shameless” was tops, but FX nabbed three of the top five slots.
Here are this week’s rankers:
Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Sept. 23, 2018:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
Sunday Night Football: Detroit vs. New England NBC
|
6.5
|
6.4
|
2
|
Monday Night Football: Chicago vs. Seattle ESPN
|
4.1
|
4.1
|
3
|
9-1-1 Fox
|3.4
|
2.6
|
4
|
Thursday Night Football: Cleveland vs. New York Jets NFL Network
|
3.1
|
3.1
|
5
|
America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) NBC
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
6
|
70th Emmy Awards NBC
|
2.5
|
2.4
|
7
|
America’s Got Talent (Wednesday) NBC
|
2.4
|
2.1
|
8
|
American Horror Story FX
|
2.3
|
1.1
|
9
|
Big Brother (Thursday) CBS
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
10
|
Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS
|
1.8
|
1.5
|
tie
|
Big Brother (Sunday) CBS
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
12
|
Mayans M.C. FX
|
1.7
|
0.8
|
13
|
Masterchef Fox
|
1.5
|
1.1
|
14
|
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation MTV
|
1.4
|
0.8
|
tie
|
Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood VH1
|
1.4
|
1.0
|
16
|
Masterchef (Wed. 8 p.m.) Fox
|
1.3
|
1.0
|
tie
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
tie
|
I Feel Bad NBC
|
1.3
|
1.1
|
19
|
Saturday Night Football: Stanford vs. Oregon ABC
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
20
|
The Real Housewives of Orange County Bravo
|
1.1
|
0.6
|
tie
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
tie
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
tie
|
90 Day Fiance: Before 90 TLC
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
tie
|
WWE Entertainment USA
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
25
|
Fear the Walking Dead AMC
|
1.0
|
0.7
|
tie
|
Dateline Friday NBC
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
tie
|
Black Ink Crew VH1
|
1.0
|
0.7
|Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Total viewers ranker, week ending Sept. 23, 2018:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
Sunday Night Football: Detroit vs. New England NBC
|
19.62
|
19.51
|
2
|
America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) NBC
|
14.85
|
12.99
|
3
|
America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) NBC
|14.44
|
12.88
|
4
|
9-1-1 Fox
|
12.65
|
9.84
|
5
|
Monday Night Football: Chicago vs. Seattle ESPN
|11.95
|
11.89
|
6
|
70th Emmy Awards NBC
|
10.63
|
10.22
|
7
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
9.28
|
9.00
|
8
|
Thursday Night Football: Cleveland vs. New York Jets NFL Network
|
8.76
|
8.69
|
9
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
7.59
|
7.27
|
10
|
Big Brother (Thursday) CBS
|
6.84
|
5.70
|
11
|
I Feel Bad (Wednesday 10 p.m.) NBC
|
6.65
|
5.72
|
12
|
Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS
|
6.47
|
5.57
|
13
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|
6.46
|
6.31
|14
|
Big Brother (Sunday) CBS
|
6.29
|
5.46
|
15
|
NCIS CBS
|
6.26
|
6.07
|
16
|
Dateline Friday NBC
|
5.90
|
4.83
|
17
|
Bull CBS
|
5.74
|
5.48
|
18
|
Elementary CBS
|
5.13
|
3.10
|
19
|
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
|
5.11
|
4.91
|
20
|
Masterchef Fox
|
5.06
|
3.86
|
21
|
Young Sheldon (Monday 8 p.m.) CBS
|
4.82
|
4.72
|
22
|
I Feel Bad (Wednesday 10:30 p.m.) NBC
|
4.75
|
3.98
|
23
|
Paley Center: This Is Us NBC
|
4.73
|
4.43
|
24
|
American Horror Story FX
|
4.63
|
2.22
|
25
|
Masterchef (Wednesday 8 p.m.) Fox
|
4.42
|
3.28
|Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Showtime
Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:
Top 20 TV Series, Sept. 17-23, 2018:
|
RANK
|
SHOW
|
NETWORK
|
1
|
Shameless
|
Showtime
|
2
|
Game of Thrones
|
HBO
|
3
|
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
|FX
|
4
|
Snowfall
|
FX
|
5
|
Mayans M.C.
|FX
|
6
|
The Simpsons
|
Fox
|
7
|
The Sinner
|USA
|
8
|
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
|
MTV
|
9
|
Power
|
Starz
|
10
|
The Purge
|
USA
|
11
|
America’s Got Talent
|
NBC
|
12
|
Insecure
|
HBO
|
13
|
Ballers
|
HBO
|
14
|
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
|
MTV
|
15
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
16
|
9-1-1
|
Fox
|
17
|Big Brother
|
CBS
|
18
|
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
|
E!
|
19
|
Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood
|
VH1
|
20
|
Floribama Shore
|
MTV
