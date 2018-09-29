Back to IndieWire

‘9-1-1’ Season 2 Premiere Scores Record Audience, Heeds Fox’s Ratings Emergency — Ratings Watch

The final week of Summer was great for Ryan Murphy scripted series and football; not so much for the Emmys. Total viewers and adults 18-49, Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Sept. 23, 2018.

Sep 28, 2018 8:47 pm

9-1-1: L-R: Aisha Hinds, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark and Kenneth Choi in the "Under Pressure" Season Premiere, Pt. 1 episode of 9-1-1 airing Sunday, Sept. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Michael Becker/FOX.

Aisha Hinds, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark and Kenneth Choi in “9-1-1”

Fox treated the Season 2 premiere of Ryan Murphy’s emergency drama “9-1-1” as a new series, pouring tons of marketing support behind the show. And at least on night one, it worked.

Airing in a special Sunday night slot on the eve of premiere week, “9-1-1” averaged its most-watched episode ever. Thanks to running after a football lead-in, the Sept.23 Season 2 premiere of “9-1-1” averaged 13.8 million viewers, including three days of time-shifted DVR and VOD usage.

That made it Fox’s most-watched entertainment program in two years (not including post-Super Bowl programs). “9-1-1“ was also the week’s top-rated adults 18-49 scripted show, and posted its best-ever number in the demo (3.4).

Meanwhile, it was also a strong week for FX, which landed the top two scripted series of the week in cable: Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” which was the No. 1 scripted cable originals series of the week in adults 18-49 and total viewers (in its second episode), and “Mayans M.C.,” which was No. 2 among all cable scripted originals, in its third episode.

The news wasn’t as good for the 70th Primetime Emmys, which sunk to a new modern low — a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.6 million viewers on NBC, down from a 2.6 rating and 11.9 million viewers on CBS last year. (This year’s show took place on a Monday, but suffered from tepid reviews.)

Over on Xfinity’s ranker of top video on-demand shows last week, Showtime’s “Shameless” was tops, but FX nabbed three of the top five slots.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Sept. 23, 2018:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

Sunday Night Football: Detroit vs. New England NBC

6.5

6.4

2

Monday Night Football: Chicago vs. Seattle ESPN

4.1

4.1

3

9-1-1 Fox

  3.4

2.6

4

Thursday Night Football: Cleveland vs. New York Jets NFL Network

3.1

3.1

5

America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) NBC

2.7

2.3

6

70th Emmy Awards NBC

2.5

2.4

7

America’s Got Talent (Wednesday) NBC

2.4

2.1

8

American Horror Story FX

2.3

1.1

9

Big Brother (Thursday) CBS

2.0

1.5

10

Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS

1.8

1.5

tie

Big Brother (Sunday) CBS 

1.8

1.4

12

Mayans M.C. FX

1.7

0.8

13

Masterchef Fox

1.5

1.1

14

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation MTV

1.4

0.8

tie

Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood VH1

1.4

1.0

16

Masterchef (Wed. 8 p.m.) Fox

1.3

1.0

tie

The Big Bang Theory CBS

1.3

1.2

tie

I Feel Bad NBC

1.3

1.1

19

Saturday Night Football: Stanford vs. Oregon  ABC

1.2

1.2

20

The Real Housewives of Orange County Bravo

1.1

0.6

tie

Young Sheldon CBS

1.1

1.1

tie

60 Minutes CBS

1.1

1.0

tie

90 Day Fiance: Before 90 TLC

1.1

0.8

tie

WWE Entertainment USA

1.1

1.0

25

Fear the Walking Dead AMC

1.0

0.7

tie

Dateline Friday NBC

1.0

0.8

tie

Black Ink Crew VH1

1.0

0.7
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 6" Episode 1306 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

“America’s Got Talent”

Trae Patton/NBC

Total viewers ranker, week ending Sept. 23, 2018:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

Sunday Night Football: Detroit vs. New England NBC

19.62

19.51

2

America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) NBC

14.85

12.99

3

America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) NBC

  14.44

12.88

4

9-1-1 Fox

12.65

9.84

5

Monday Night Football: Chicago vs. Seattle ESPN

  11.95

11.89

6

70th Emmy Awards NBC 

10.63

10.22

7

60 Minutes CBS

9.28

9.00

8

Thursday Night Football: Cleveland vs. New York Jets NFL Network

8.76

8.69

9

The Big Bang Theory CBS

7.59

7.27

10

Big Brother (Thursday) CBS

6.84

5.70

11

I Feel Bad (Wednesday 10 p.m.) NBC

6.65

5.72

12

Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS

6.47

5.57

13

Young Sheldon CBS 

6.46

6.31
 14

Big Brother (Sunday) CBS

6.29

5.46

15

NCIS CBS

6.26

6.07

16

Dateline Friday NBC

5.90

4.83

17

Bull CBS

5.74

5.48

18

Elementary CBS

5.13

3.10

19

NCIS: New Orleans CBS

5.11

4.91

20

Masterchef Fox

5.06

3.86

21

Young Sheldon (Monday 8 p.m.) CBS

4.82

4.72

22

I Feel Bad (Wednesday 10:30 p.m.) NBC 

4.75

3.98

23

Paley Center: This Is Us NBC 

4.73

4.43

24

American Horror Story FX 

4.63

2.22

25

Masterchef (Wednesday 8 p.m.) Fox

4.42

3.28
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

 

Shameless Showtime

“Shameless”

Showtime

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Sept. 17-23, 2018:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

Shameless

Showtime

2

Game of Thrones

HBO

3

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

  FX

4

Snowfall

FX

5

Mayans M.C.

  FX

6

The Simpsons

Fox

7

The Sinner

  USA

8

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

MTV

9

Power

Starz

10

The Purge

USA

11

America’s Got Talent

NBC

12

Insecure

HBO

13

Ballers

HBO

14

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

MTV

15

This Is Us

NBC

16

9-1-1

Fox

17

  Big Brother

CBS

18

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

E!

19

Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood

VH1

20

Floribama Shore

MTV

 

