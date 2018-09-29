‘9-1-1’ Season 2 Premiere Scores Record Audience, Heeds Fox’s Ratings Emergency — Ratings Watch

The final week of Summer was great for Ryan Murphy scripted series and football; not so much for the Emmys. Total viewers and adults 18-49, Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Sept. 23, 2018.

Fox treated the Season 2 premiere of Ryan Murphy’s emergency drama “9-1-1” as a new series, pouring tons of marketing support behind the show. And at least on night one, it worked.

Airing in a special Sunday night slot on the eve of premiere week, “9-1-1” averaged its most-watched episode ever. Thanks to running after a football lead-in, the Sept.23 Season 2 premiere of “9-1-1” averaged 13.8 million viewers, including three days of time-shifted DVR and VOD usage.

That made it Fox’s most-watched entertainment program in two years (not including post-Super Bowl programs). “9-1-1“ was also the week’s top-rated adults 18-49 scripted show, and posted its best-ever number in the demo (3.4).

Meanwhile, it was also a strong week for FX, which landed the top two scripted series of the week in cable: Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse,” which was the No. 1 scripted cable originals series of the week in adults 18-49 and total viewers (in its second episode), and “Mayans M.C.,” which was No. 2 among all cable scripted originals, in its third episode.

The news wasn’t as good for the 70th Primetime Emmys, which sunk to a new modern low — a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.6 million viewers on NBC, down from a 2.6 rating and 11.9 million viewers on CBS last year. (This year’s show took place on a Monday, but suffered from tepid reviews.)

Over on Xfinity’s ranker of top video on-demand shows last week, Showtime’s “Shameless” was tops, but FX nabbed three of the top five slots.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Sept. 23, 2018:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 Sunday Night Football: Detroit vs. New England NBC 6.5 6.4 2 Monday Night Football: Chicago vs. Seattle ESPN 4.1 4.1 3 9-1-1 Fox 3.4 2.6 4 Thursday Night Football: Cleveland vs. New York Jets NFL Network 3.1 3.1 5 America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) NBC 2.7 2.3 6 70th Emmy Awards NBC 2.5 2.4 7 America’s Got Talent (Wednesday) NBC 2.4 2.1 8 American Horror Story FX 2.3 1.1 9 Big Brother (Thursday) CBS 2.0 1.5 10 Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS 1.8 1.5 tie Big Brother (Sunday) CBS 1.8 1.4 12 Mayans M.C. FX 1.7 0.8 13 Masterchef Fox 1.5 1.1 14 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation MTV 1.4 0.8 tie Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood VH1 1.4 1.0 16 Masterchef (Wed. 8 p.m.) Fox 1.3 1.0 tie The Big Bang Theory CBS 1.3 1.2 tie I Feel Bad NBC 1.3 1.1 19 Saturday Night Football: Stanford vs. Oregon ABC 1.2 1.2 20 The Real Housewives of Orange County Bravo 1.1 0.6 tie Young Sheldon CBS 1.1 1.1 tie 60 Minutes CBS 1.1 1.0 tie 90 Day Fiance: Before 90 TLC 1.1 0.8 tie WWE Entertainment USA 1.1 1.0 25 Fear the Walking Dead AMC 1.0 0.7 tie Dateline Friday NBC 1.0 0.8 tie Black Ink Crew VH1 1.0 0.7

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Trae Patton/NBC

Total viewers ranker, week ending Sept. 23, 2018:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 Sunday Night Football: Detroit vs. New England NBC 19.62 19.51 2 America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) NBC

14.85 12.99 3 America’s Got Talent (Tuesday) NBC 14.44 12.88 4 9-1-1 Fox 12.65 9.84 5 Monday Night Football: Chicago vs. Seattle ESPN 11.95 11.89 6 70th Emmy Awards NBC

10.63 10.22 7 60 Minutes CBS 9.28 9.00 8 Thursday Night Football: Cleveland vs. New York Jets NFL Network 8.76 8.69 9 The Big Bang Theory CBS 7.59 7.27 10 Big Brother (Thursday) CBS 6.84 5.70 11 I Feel Bad (Wednesday 10 p.m.) NBC 6.65 5.72 12 Big Brother (Wednesday) CBS 6.47 5.57 13 Young Sheldon CBS 6.46 6.31 14 Big Brother (Sunday) CBS 6.29 5.46 15 NCIS CBS 6.26 6.07 16 Dateline Friday NBC 5.90 4.83 17 Bull CBS 5.74 5.48 18 Elementary CBS 5.13 3.10 19 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 5.11 4.91 20 Masterchef Fox 5.06 3.86 21 Young Sheldon (Monday 8 p.m.) CBS 4.82 4.72 22 I Feel Bad (Wednesday 10:30 p.m.) NBC 4.75 3.98 23 Paley Center: This Is Us NBC 4.73 4.43 24 American Horror Story FX 4.63 2.22 25 Masterchef (Wednesday 8 p.m.) Fox 4.42 3.28

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Showtime

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Sept. 17-23, 2018:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 Shameless Showtime 2 Game of Thrones HBO 3 American Horror Story: Apocalypse FX 4 Snowfall FX 5 Mayans M.C. FX 6 The Simpsons Fox 7 The Sinner USA 8 Jersey Shore: Family Vacation MTV 9 Power Starz 10 The Purge USA 11 America’s Got Talent NBC 12 Insecure HBO 13 Ballers HBO 14 Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out MTV 15 This Is Us NBC 16 9-1-1 Fox 17 Big Brother CBS 18 Keeping Up with the Kardashians E! 19 Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood VH1 20 Floribama Shore MTV

