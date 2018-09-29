‘Black Monday’ Teaser: Seth Rogen Puts on His Director’s Hat for New Showtime Series About ’80s Excess — Watch

Don Cheadle and Regina Hall star in the comedy about Wall Street's worst crash.

Seth Rogen is putting on his director’s hat for “Black Monday,” a Showtime series starring Don Cheadle. In addition to executive producing the 1987-set comedy about the worst stock-market crash in Wall Street history, Rogen co-directed the pilot along with his usual creative partner Evan Goldberg. Watch the teaser below.

Intended as a commentary on ’80s excess — see also “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Wall Street,” and basically any other movie set on or near Wall Street during the decade in question — the show was formerly known as “Ball Street.” Black Monday is the financial world’s term for October 19, 1987, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 22.6 percent and other markets around the world were hit just as hard. The reasons for the crash remain a matter of debate more than 30 years later, and the show will presumably explore potential causes.

Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, Paul Scheer, and Yassir Lester co-star in the show, which was received a 10-episode order for its first season. “Black Monday” premieres on Showtime early next year.

