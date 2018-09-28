‘Holmes and Watson’ Trailer: Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly Just Became Best Friends (Again) — Watch

The "Step Brothers" and "Talladega Nights" co-stars are at it again.

Did Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly just become best friends (again?) Yup. The “Step Brothers” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” co-stars are at it again in “Holmes and Watson,” which deductive reasoners will quickly identify as a new take on the Sherlock Holmes mythos; Ferrell plays the detective, with Reilly as his trusted sidekick. Watch the first trailer below.

Ferrell’s portrayal is preceded by those of John Barrymore, Christopher Lee, Robert Downey Jr., and Ian McKellen, among many others. His latest case is of the comic variety, with the two funny men embarrassing themselves in front of the Queen, tricking each other with such masterful disguises as a mustache, and firing pistols at the bees they just accidentally released themselves; all the while, Ralph Fiennes is plotting to kill Her Majesty.

Among its other merits, this may be the first Sherlock Holmes movie in which someone actually says, “No shit, Sherlock.”

Rebecca Hall, Kelly Macdonald, Lauren Lapkus, Hugh Laurie, and Bella Ramsey co-star in the film, which was written and directed by Etan Cohen (“Idiocracy,” “Get Hard”). Columbia Pictures will release “Holmes and Watson” on December 21.

