Kanye West Goes on a Pro-Trump Rant After ‘SNL’ Goes Off the Air, Gets Booed — Watch

He was a last-minute replacement for Ariana Grande.

Kanye West was the musical guest on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live,” which is another way of saying that things didn’t go entirely smoothly on the season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” The eccentric musician performed his song “Ghost Town” largely incident-free while wearing a Make America Great Again hat, but the real performance appears to have taken place off-air. He began, in a sing-songy voice, “I wanna cry right now, black man in America, supposed to keep what you’re feelin’ inside right now…”

Chris Rock was in attendance, and captured much of what followed on his Instagram — including the boos.

“The blacks want always Democrats…you know it’s like the plan they did, to take the fathers out the home and put them on welfare…does anybody know about that? That’s a Democratic plan,” West said. “There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist.’ Well, uh, if I was concerned about racism I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

West added that “we need to have a dialogue, not a diatribe.”

Ariana Grande was originally scheduled to be the musical guest, but was replaced last-minute by West. Watch portions of his speech below.

