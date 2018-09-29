Kevin Spacey Sued for Sexual Battery and False Imprisonment by Male Masseuse

His accuser claims the incident occurred two years ago.

Kevin Spacey is being sued for sexual battery and false imprisonment by an anonymous masseuse who claims he was assaulted by the actor. Allegations against the two-time Oscar winner first emerged last year, leading to his scenes in Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” being completely reshot; he was also fired from “House of Cards,” the Netflix drama on which he’d starred since its inception.

“Spacey assaulted and battered plaintiff by forcing plaintiff to touch his scrotum, testicles, and penis, grabbing plaintiff’s shoulders and pulling him in for an apparent attempted forced kiss, and grabbing plaintiff’s genitalia,” reads the complaint obtained by Deadline.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Malibu, California two years ago. “During these assaults, plaintiff repeatedly asked Spacey to allow him to leave, but Spacey blocked access to Spacey’s massage table and the door with his naked body,” the filing continues.

“Spacey’s conduct was extreme and outrageous. Spacey acted with reck less disregard for plaintiff’s rights and feelings, and with deliberate indifference to the certainty that plaintiff would suffer emotional distress.”

“As a direct and proximate result of Spacey’s actions, plaintiff has suffered and continues to suffer severe mental anguish, emotional pain and distress, fear, humiliation, grief, embarrassment, nervousness, worry, anger, frustration, helplessness, nervousness , sadness, stress, mental and emotional distress, and anxiety. The general and special damages suffered by plaintiff as a proximate result of the wrongful actions of the Spacey exceed the jurisdictional minimum of the Superior Court.”

