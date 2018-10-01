Matthew Weiner Addresses ‘Mad Men’ Writer’s Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘I Really Don’t Remember Saying That’

He previously offered a blanket denial of Kater Gordon’s claims.

Nearly a year after first being accused of sexual harassment by fellow “Mad Men” writer Kater Gordon, Matthew Weiner has addressed the allegations once again. “I really don’t remember saying that,” he tells Vanity Fair in a new profile. “I’m not hedging to say it’s not impossible that I said that, but I really don’t remember saying it.” That’s in contrast to his original statement, which was a flat denial: “The allegations are not true.”

“I can’t see a scenario where I would say that,” Weiner adds later in the profile. “What I can see is, it was 10 years ago and I don’t remember saying it. When someone says you said something, like the experience we just had right now — I don’t remember saying that.” He continues, “I never felt that way and I never acted that way towards Kater.”

Shortly after Gordon came forward, Marti Noxon — who also worked on “Mad Men” and more recently created “Sharp Objects” for HBO — supported her colleague. “I believe her. I was at work with her the day after what she described transpired,” she said, going so far as to call Weiner an “emotional terrorist.”

Weiner is currently promoting his upcoming Amazon series “The Romanoffs,” which features a sprawling ensemble cast. “I wish that I had been more sensitive and less defensive, and more able to put myself in the place of the people that worked with me sometimes,” he admits.

“If I have wronged somebody, yeah, I would like to apologize. In a general sense. I am that kind of person. It makes me sad to cause other people unhappiness or if they even perceive it that way.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.