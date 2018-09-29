Samantha Bee’s Advice on How to Recover From the Brett Kavanaugh Hearing: ‘Please, Be Kind to Yourselves’ — Watch

Also, eat an entire confetti cake if you need to.

Samantha Bee’s summary of the Dr. Christine Blasey Ford/Brett Kavanaugh hearing was as wry as you’d expect: “Yesterday a bunch of super-powerful white dudes stood up and yelled at rape survivors for messing up their schedule,” the “Full Frontal” host said in a short video. “So I needed to either yell into a camera or eat an entire confetti cake. Honestly, I choose both.”

That’s probably a wise choice, and it’s only part of Bee’s advice on how to recover from a daylong spectacle that reminded us of how little progress has been made. Watch her full video below.

“I’m not sure exactly what is happening with Kavanaugh’s confirmation, but I do know that a bunch of shriveled old scrotums went on TV and basically told the world that any Ivy League chode’s career ambitions are worth more than all the women he may have hurt on his way there,” Bee continued.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking days I’ve experienced since doing the show; it’s up there with election night and the day we learned about children separated at the border and the day Hillary Clinton told us that no, she would not play Pikachu in our ‘Pokemon Go to the Polls’ sketch.”

Her advice on how to deal with all this? “Please, be kind to yourselves today — especially if you’re a survivor of abuse or assault. Notwithstanding Lindsey Graham’s hissy fit, you do deserve justice. You do deserve to be heard no matter when you come forward or how many Ivy League degrees your assaulter has, and we’re going to continue to build a world where you get that.” One hopes she’s right.

