Terminix Throws Shade at MoviePass With MoviePest, Which Could Be Your Free Ticket to ‘Venom’ or ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’

Even pest-control companies are in the movie-ticket business these days.

No news is good news when it comes to MoviePass, and so the fact that the beleaguered company hasn’t made headlines in weeks is probably a positive development. Even so, Terminix — as in, the pest-control company — is making light of its apparent competitor’s plight by launching MoviePest, which could be your ticket to “Venom,” “Bumblebee,” or “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

“In light of a certain subscription-based movie ticketing service falling on hard times, Terminix has announced a new blockbuster promotion called MoviePest to ensure movie fans can see pests where they belong — on the big screen, and not inside their homes,” reads a release announcing the promotion.

“There is a full slate of movies hitting theaters this fall with pest-y themes, characters and titles, including ‘Venom,’ ‘The Girl in the Spider’s Web’ and ‘Bumblebee.’ Terminix customers who schedule an inspection from now until October 3 will have a chance to win a MoviePest card that will enable them to catch them all for free.”

Anyone who schedules an inspection between September 26 and October 3 has a chance to win. More information may be found here.

