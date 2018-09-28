‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ First Trailer: Peter Jackson Breathes New Life Into Century-Old WWI Footage

The first film the director of "The Lord of the Rings" in four years, a new documentary brings The Great War to life in breathtaking detail.

The first trailer has been released for Peter Jackson’s “They Shall Not Grow Old,” which brings breathtaking detail to century-old archival footage, presenting WWI like it’s never been seen before. Not one to shy away from a challenge, the Kiwi director, best known for “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies, has turned out an ambitious documentary of epic proportions. His first movie in four years, since the final installment of “The Hobbit,” Jackson and his team have colorized and restored hours of WWI footage, having gained exclusive access to Imperial War Museums’ film archive and audio from BBC archives.

Created to honor the centenary of the First World War armistice, on November 11, 1918, “They Shall Not Grow Old” brings to life the reality of war on the front line for a whole new generation. The footage has been colorized, converted to 3D and transformed with modern production techniques, making the hundred-year-old footage feel like it was shot today.

“They Shall Not Grow Old” was co-commissioned by 14-18 NOW and Imperial War Museums in association with the BBC, and produced by WingNut Films and executive produced by House Productions. The film will make its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 16. A live Q&A with Jackson will be hosted by journalist Mark Kermode.

Check out the trailer for “We Shall Not Grow Old” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.