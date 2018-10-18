2018 Gotham Awards Nominations: ‘The Favourite’ and ‘First Reformed’ Lead the Pack

The 28th IFP Gotham Awards will take place on Monday, November 26 in New York City.

The 2018-19 awards season has officially begun with the nominations announcement for the 2018 Gotham Awards. The awards ceremony, presented by the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), consists of 10 awards given to independent features and series.

Nominees for the 2018 Gotham Awards were selected by committees made up of film critics, journalists, festival programmers, and film curators. This year’s nomination jury included IndieWire’s own Eric Kohn, David Ehrlich, Liz Shannon Miller, and Jude Dry. The Gotham winners are decided by a separate jury of filmmakers, writers, producers, and other crew members directly involved in making films. The Audience Award is selected by IFP members through online voting.

The nominees for the 2018 Gotham Awards are led by Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” and Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed,” which both picked up three nominations a piece. The films will compete for best feature opposite “Madeline’s Madeline,” “The Rider,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Films that picked up two nominations include indie hits “Sorry to Bother You,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Hereditary.”

As the first major awards ceremony of the season, the Gotham Awards play a key role in elevating certain performances and films into the awards conversation. At last year’s ceremony, “Get Out” jumpstarted its awards campaign with three wins, including best screenplay, the audience award, and breakthrough director, while Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name” took the top honor, best feature.

Check out the full list of nominees below. The 28th IFP Gotham Awards will take place Monday, November 26 in New York City.

Best Feature

“First Reformed”

“The Favorite”

“Madeline’s Madeline”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“The Rider”

Best Documentary

“Bisbee ‘17”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Shirkers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade”

Ari Aster, “Hereditary”

Boots Riley, “Sorry to Bother You”

Crystal Moselle, “Skate Kitchen”

Jennifer Fox, “The Tale”

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favorite”

Cory Finley, “Thoroughbreds”

Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”

Tamara Jenkins, “Private Life”

Andrew Bujalski, “Support the Girls”

Best Actor

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Ben Foster, “Leave No Trace”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Sorry to Bother You”

Best Actress

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Toni Collette, “Hereditary”

Kathryn Hahn, “Private Life”

Regina Hall, “Support the Girls”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Where is Kyra?”

Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance

“The Favourite”: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz

Breakthrough Actor

Thomasin Harcourt, “Leave No Trace”

Helena Howard, “Madeline’s Madeline”

Kiki Layne, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

“Alias Grace”

“Big Mouth”

“The End of the F***ing World”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

“Sharp Objects”

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

“195 Lewis”

“Cleaner Daze”

“Distance”

“The F Word”

“She’s the Ticket”

