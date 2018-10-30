The ESPN Films audio documentary series debuts its next round of sports stories on October 16.

There are very few places where histories of steroid use, minor league legends, and the unexpected poker superstardom of Chris Moneymaker all make sense to coexist. With Season 4 of ESPN Films’ “30 for 30 Podcasts” series, they’ll all be in the same feed.

Today, ESPN Films released a first-listen for the upcoming slate of their audio documentary series, which has produced episodes that have landed on IndieWire’s Best of 2017 and Best of 2018 So Far lists. Five new installments, released weekly on Tuesdays through the middle of November, will cover areas from marathon protests to international baseball stars.

As with past seasons — and in the spirit of the award-winning feature doc series from which the podcast takes its name — these stories will feature contributions from a variety of reporters, producers, and narrators. Clinton Yates from The Undefeated, Andrew Mambo, Keith Romer, Andrew Muscato, and “The Longest Shortest Time” host emeritus Hillary Frank are all involved in Season 4.

“We’re incredibly proud that, over our first several seasons, we’ve brought our growing audience such a wide range of stories, including last season’s five-part investigation into Bikram yoga” said Jody Avirgan, ESPN Films’ host and senior producer of 30 for 30 Podcasts. “These are amazing moments we’re excited to rescue from the annals of history and share with listeners.”

Listen to a full trailer for the upcoming season below:

