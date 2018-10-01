50 Television Screenplays to Download For Free: ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ ‘Hannibal,’ and More

Script Reader Pro has brought together the scripts for "Lost," "Stranger Things," "Hannibal," "Black Mirror," and more.

Script Reader Pro published an official list in 2017 of 50 movie screenplays available to download for free online (click here for the full list), and now the company has done the exact same thing for television screenplays. In an attempt to help aspiring screenwriters learn how to write television spec scripts, Script Reader has made 50 screenplays for television episodes and pilots available for free online.

The scripts are broken into five categories (drama, comedy, action/adventure, thriller, and horror) and cover all formatting options, including single-camera, multi-camera, half-hour, one-hour, network, and cable series.

“If you want to learn how to write for TV, reading these TV pilot scripts is one of the best ways to help boost your writing ability,” Script Reader’s introduction reads. “You will learn how to establish the characters in a pilot, set up the world of the show and all about TV pilot structure. Most importantly, study these TV scripts in order to discover how to create a sense of intrigue that will make a reader want to know what happens in the next episode.”

The full list of free screenplays by genre is below. The list includes shows as recent as Amazon’s “Jack Ryan,” plus favorites such as “Twin Peaks,” “24,” “Hannibal,” “Black Mirror,” and more. Click here to download each script via Script Reader Pro.

Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“Breaking Bad”

“ER”

“Godless”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Mad Men”

“Orange is the New Black”

“This Is Us”

“The West Wing”

Comedy

“30 Rock”

“Arrested Development”

“Casual”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Family Guy”

“Frasier”

“Friends”

“Modern Family”

“New Girl”

“Parks and Recreation”

HBO

Action/Adventure

“Game of Thrones”

“24”

“Arrow”

“Gotham”

“Homeland”

“Jack Ryan”

“Lost”

“Sneaky Pete”

“Stranger Things”

“Vikings”

Thriller

“The Americans”

“The Blacklist”

“Black Mirror”

“Fargo”

“The Killing”

“The Looming Tower”

“The OA”

“Peaky Blinders”

“Scandal”

“The Sinner”

NBC

Horror

“American Horror Story”

“Bates Motel”

“Hannibal”

“Harper’s Island”

“Masters of Horror”

“Penny Dreadful”

“The Returned”

“Scream”

“Twin Peaks”

“The Walking Dead”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.