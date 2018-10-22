‘A Star Is Born’: Lady Gaga Could Become a Triple Oscar Nominee as Warner Bros. Selects Best Original Song Contenders

The film's original soundtrack continues to dominate the music charts, earning Lady Gaga a new milestone for her recording career.

“A Star Is Born” is looking to dominate this year’s Oscar race for best original song by campaigning three tracks for the prize. According to its FYC page, Warner Bros. is submitting “Shallow,” “I’ll Never Love Again,” and “Always Remember Us This Way” into the original song race for the 91st Academy Awards. Oscar rules state there can only be two nominated songs from one film, so Warner Bros. is hoping to maximize their chances by submitting three songs for consideration.

The Oscar for best original song is presented to the songwriters behind each track, which boasts well for Lady Gaga. The musician is a credited songwriter on all three “A Star Is Born” songs being submitted for the Oscar. Should Warner Bros. manage to get two songs nominated, Gaga could earn a total of three Oscar nominations next year since she’s also a frontrunner for a best actress nomination. The last film to earn two nominations in a single year was “La La Land” in 2016 for “City of Stars” and “Audition,” the former of which won the Oscar.

The credited screenwriters for each “A Star Is Born” song are as follows: “Shallow” (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt), “I’ll Never Love Again” (Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Aaron Raitiere), and “Always Remember Us This Way” (Lady Gaga, Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey, and Lori McKenna). Gaga is the sole performer on “I’ll Never Love Again,” while she performed the other two songs with Bradley Cooper.

At this point in the Oscar race, “Shallow” is being eyed as an early frontrunner and a safe bet for a nomination. The duet was featured in Warner Bros.’ official trailer for the film and became a viral sensation prior to the movie being released. The song has earned over 50 million views on Lady Gaga’s official YouTube page since debuting online September 27.

The confirmation on Warner Bros.’ original song Oscar plans comes on the heels of the “A Star Is Born” soundtrack conquering the Billboard music charts. The album is set to top the charts for a second week in a row, making it the first Lady Gaga record since “Born This Way” and her second album overall to top the music charts for two consecutive weeks. The soundtrack sold an estimated 143,000 copies in week two, a drop of just 38% from its debut week. “A Star Is Born” is having similar legs at the box office, dropping 32% in its third weekend for a total sum over $120 million and counting.

“A Star Is Born” is now playing nationwide.

