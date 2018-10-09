Back to IndieWire

‘A Star Is Born’: The Mystery of Where Lady Gaga’s Character Lives Starts a Hilarious Debate Among Film Critics

No one can agree on where Ally and her dad, played by Andrew Dice Clay, live in Bradley Cooper's directorial debut.

Almost everyone agrees that “A Star Is Born” is an effective directorial debut for Bradley Cooper and a powerhouse showcase for the actor and co-star Lady Gaga, but people are less in unison when it comes to deciphering where exactly the characters played by Gaga and Andrew Dice Clay live.

Clay plays Gaga’s father in the film, and the two characters live together in an undisclosed suburb. Buzzfeed critic and culture writer Alison Willmore asked her Twitter followers to name the place the characters live and to cite evidence, which launched a hilarious viral debate among film critics.

The general consensus among critics is that Gaga’s aspiring musician Ally lives in the suburbs of Los Angeles with her father, but a lot of people admitted that while watching the movie they thought the two were living outside New York City in either New York state or New Jersey. Ally’s accent is pretty much Gaga’s own New York accent, and the overall attitude of Clay’s father and the characters playing his friends is clearly New York inspired.

One issue regarding Ally living in Los Angeles is the fact she takes a private jet with her friend to attend Jackson’s concert at the Los Angeles-area Greek Theatre. If Ally lived in the suburbs of Los Angeles, she would not need to take a jet to a Los Angeles venue. The appearance of the jet has led some people to suggest Ally lives somewhere in between the desert and Los Angeles, possibly Ontario, California, as that city has its own airport.

It’s unclear whether or not the scene that was shot at the Greek Theatre actually takes place at the Greek Theatre in the film (the theater could just be a stand-in for another venue), which is only making matters more complicated.

“A Star Is Born” launched at the box office to more than $40 million over opening weekend. With positive word-of-mouth and major awards buzz, the film should have no problem holding well throughout the month.

Click Willmore’s Twitter thread below and read all of the responses as critics try to figure out where Ally lives. “A Star Is Born” is now playing nationwide.

