‘A Star Is Born’: The Mystery of Where Lady Gaga’s Character Lives Starts a Hilarious Debate Among Film Critics

Almost everyone agrees that “A Star Is Born” is an effective directorial debut for Bradley Cooper and a powerhouse showcase for the actor and co-star Lady Gaga, but people are less in unison when it comes to deciphering where exactly the characters played by Gaga and Andrew Dice Clay live.

Clay plays Gaga’s father in the film, and the two characters live together in an undisclosed suburb. Buzzfeed critic and culture writer Alison Willmore asked her Twitter followers to name the place the characters live and to cite evidence, which launched a hilarious viral debate among film critics.

The general consensus among critics is that Gaga’s aspiring musician Ally lives in the suburbs of Los Angeles with her father, but a lot of people admitted that while watching the movie they thought the two were living outside New York City in either New York state or New Jersey. Ally’s accent is pretty much Gaga’s own New York accent, and the overall attitude of Clay’s father and the characters playing his friends is clearly New York inspired.

One issue regarding Ally living in Los Angeles is the fact she takes a private jet with her friend to attend Jackson’s concert at the Los Angeles-area Greek Theatre. If Ally lived in the suburbs of Los Angeles, she would not need to take a jet to a Los Angeles venue. The appearance of the jet has led some people to suggest Ally lives somewhere in between the desert and Los Angeles, possibly Ontario, California, as that city has its own airport.

It’s unclear whether or not the scene that was shot at the Greek Theatre actually takes place at the Greek Theatre in the film (the theater could just be a stand-in for another venue), which is only making matters more complicated.

“A Star Is Born” launched at the box office to more than $40 million over opening weekend. With positive word-of-mouth and major awards buzz, the film should have no problem holding well throughout the month.

Okay: Where do Ally and her dad live in A STAR IS BORN? Please cite evidence — The Ghost of Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) October 8, 2018

I’m an LA native and I never questioned that it might not be LA. Ally and her dad’s place looks like Atwater Village to me. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) October 8, 2018

Her friend is also a New Yorker? I guess the backstory in my head was that she lived in New York with her dad and then moved to LA to be with him. — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) October 8, 2018

I read through all of the very convincing evidence that she lives with her dad in L.A., which makes me feel…dumb? confused? surprised? indifferent?…that I saw the movie twice and both times didn’t flinch at the assumption they were in NY. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) October 8, 2018

In the shallow — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) October 8, 2018

I don’t understand all the replies saying they live in LA? She takes a private plane to the Greek Theatre. They probably live somewhere around Ontario (midway between the desert and LA, has an airport). — Kevin BOO’Keeffe 👻 (@kevinpokeeffe) October 8, 2018

I assumed LA because of the Super A they sing to each other in front of. — Vince Mancini (@VinceMancini) October 8, 2018

