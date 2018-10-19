‘A Star Is Born’ Soundtrack: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Release Music Video for ‘I’ll Never Love Again’ — Watch

It's another duet featuring the vocal stylings of Gaga and Cooper.

If life feels empty now that you’ve finally seen “A Star Is Born” and you no longer know what to look forward to, fret not: Lady Gaga has announced the music video for “I’ll Never Love Again.” The singer-turned-actress tweeted a link to said video, which accompanies one of the film’s many original numbers, earlier today; like the instant-hit “Shallow,” it’s a duet with her co-star and director Bradley Cooper.

The soundtrack has proven enormously successful, which is unsurprising given Lady Gaga’s immense popularity and the warm reception with which the film itself has been met. It’s also notable given Warner Bros. and Interscope’s close-to-the-vest approach to actually making the music available: “Shallow” wasn’t officially released until a week before “A Star Is Born” hit theaters (and months after its appearance in the film’s trailer made it an earworm), and the soundtrack itself arrived the same day as the movie.

Like the rest of Gaga and Cooper’s songs, “I’ll Never Love Again” was sung live during filming. It appears during two pivotal moments in the film, which is the fourth version of the story first introduced to the silver screen by William Wellman in 1937; Judy Garland and James Mason starred in the 1954 version, while Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson headlined the 1976 retelling. This latest “Star” has emerged as an Oscar frontrunner, including and especially in the Best Original Song category.

The full video for “I’ll Never Love Again” is currently exclusive to Apple Music, but Gaga’s tweet includes a preview:

