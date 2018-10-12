Adam McKay Leaves Funny or Die, Calls One of Its Skits ‘The Most Disgusting Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

The "Vice" and "The Big Short" director has decided to move on.

Following a number of changes at the comedy website, Funny or Die has confirmed that co-founder Adam McKay is no longer a part of the company. The “Vice” and “The Big Short” director, who established FoD with Will Ferrell and Chris Henchy in 2007, made his displeasure with a three-part series sponsored by Shell called “Glowing Up Fast” known earlier this year.

“Let me be really clear: this is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen. I’m shocked and horrified FOD did this. More to come,” McKay — who frequently voices his thoughts on climate change and the corporations he believes are exacerbating the problem — tweeted in January.

“Lately, I’ve found myself increasingly drawn to stories and projects that mean a lot to me — big money, corporate entanglements and global warming. Given Funny Or Die is driven by ad revenues, I felt the time had come for me to step down,” McKay said in a statement to Vulture, which first confirmed his departure. “I have to say I love what we created at Funny or Die and all the really fun collaborators, and I wish them the very best for the future.”

Funny or Die released a statement of its own: “We remain indebted to everything Adam has done and contributed to Funny Or Die. His passion for the creative process and nurturing talent has been beyond inspiring and appreciated by everyone.”

McKay won an Oscar for writing “The Big Short,” for which he also received a Best Director nomination. “Vice,” which stars Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.

