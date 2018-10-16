‘100% Fresh’ Trailer: Adam Sandler’s Netflix Variety Special has New Songs and Dogs on Stage

Netflix subscribers get this surprise dose of "Whoopity doo!" next Tuesday.

Adam Sandler is at the point in his career (particularly in his expansive Netflix contract) where if he wants to bring his bulldog out on stage during a live show, that’s just something he does.

That’s just one element of “100% Fresh,” a collection of live performances that Sandler’s done, mainly around the LA area, over the past year. Armed with a Champion jacket, his trademark “funny” voice, and a flotilla of guitars acoustic and electric, the official trailer for his new special shows him playing to crowds of various sizes at both indoor and outdoor venues. (There’s also a quick shot of what looks like him busking at a subway depot, so look out for that, too.)

The special made waves back in April when Paul Thomas Anderson showed up at a taping for some additional camerawork. “100% Fresh” is directed by longtime Sandler collaborator Steven Brill.

Whether or not this special leans more toward “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)” or “The Ridiculous 6” in the greater Adam Sandler Pantheon of Netflix Performances remains to be seen. But fans and curious bystanders won’t have long to wait: “100% Fresh” arrives on Netflix a week from today.

Watch the full trailer (including a nice rear-stage view of Largo in Los Angeles) below:

“Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh” premieres October 23 on Netflix.

