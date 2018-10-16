‘The Aftermath’ Trailer: Keira Knightley Gets Cozy With Alexander Skarsgård in Steamy WWII Drama

Set in postwar Germany, a British woman has an affair with a German widower in this sweeping period romance.

Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for “The Aftermath,” a steamy post-WWII drama starring Keira Knightley in a love triangle with Alexander Skarsgård and Jason Clarke. Based on the novel by Welsh writer Rhidian Brook (“Mr. Harvey Lights a Candle”), “The Aftermath” is directed by James Kent (“Testament of Youth”), from a screenplay by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, the writing team behind “Race” (2016) and “Frankie & Alice” (2010).

Per the official synopsis: “Set in postwar Germany in 1946, Rachael Morgan (Knightley) arrives in the ruins of Hamburg in the bitter winter, to be reunited with her husband Lewis (Clarke), a British colonel charged with rebuilding the shattered city. But as they set off for their new home, Rachael is stunned to discover that Lewis has made an unexpected decision: They will be sharing the grand house with its previous owners, a German widower (Skarsgård) and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal.”

Ridley Scott’s Scott Free Productions produced the film, with Scott serving as executive producer. Fox Searchlight and BBC Films will open “The Aftermath” in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Check out the trailer below.

