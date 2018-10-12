‘Aladdin’ First Trailer: Guy Ritchie Brings the Disney Classic to Life in Live-Action Epic

Will Smith is the live-action Genie in Disney's latest reimagining of a classic tale.

Disney has had massive success at the box office with their live-action adaptations of their beloved animated classics, from “Cinderella” to “The Jungle Book.” Next up for the studio is this department is Guy Ritchie’s “Aladdin,” which brings to life Ron Clements and John Musker’s 1992 movie with help from director Guy Ritchie and a cast that features Will Smith as the Genie.

“Aladdin” stars relative newcomer Mena Massoud in the title role of a thief who discovers a magic lamp containing a genie. Aladdin tries to hide the lamp from the villainous Jafar by pretending to be a wealthy prince, but his disguise gets in the way of his real feelings for the Sultan’s daughter, Princess Jasmine.

While the live-action movie will follow the plot of the 1992 animated film, it will also introduce some new characters like Billy Magnussen’s Prince Anders, Aladdin’s rival for Princess Jasmine’s affections. Naomi Scott, who was recently cast in the “Charlie Angels” reboot, is playing Jasmine, with Marwan Kenzari taking on the villainous role of Jafar. “La La Land” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul helped write new songs.

Disney will open “Aladdin” nationwide May 24, 2019. Watch the first trailer below.

