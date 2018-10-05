‘American Gods’ Season 2 Teaser: Neil Gaiman’s Fantastical Drama Returns After Much Uncertainty — Watch

The next round of episodes debuts on Starz next year.

After much uncertainty as to whether it would return for a second season at all, “American Gods” now has a teaser for its sophomore go-round.

Original showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green departed the Starz drama due to creative differences last year, but will retain executive-producer credits as it vaults further into the unknown; the two adapted Neil Gaiman’s bestselling novel for television, with Jesse Alexander (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Hannibal,” “Heroes”) taking over their duties from here on out.

Here’s the official premise: “The battle between Old Gods and New Gods continues to brew as we join Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) just a few short hours after his declaration of war and the epic showdown that ensued at Easter’s party. While Mr. World plans revenge for Wednesday’s attack and Technical Boy searches for Media, Mr. Wednesday continues his quest to pitch the case for war to the Old Gods with Shadow (Ricky Whittle). Laura and Mad Sweeney in tow, Shadow begins to understand this strange world of the gods and carve out a place in it as a believer, but it is far from a straight path. Change requires sacrifice, and when things don’t go as planned at the House on the Rock, both Old and New Gods, and those they meet along the way, find themselves on journeys across America — all destined for a climactic showdown in Cairo, Illinois.”

Ricky Whittle, Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Bruce Langley, and Ian McShane star in the fantasy drama, which first premiered in April of last year. “American Gods” returns to Starz sometime next year.

Watch the teaser below.

