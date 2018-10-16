The Most Popular Horror Films in America: New Study Reveals Each State’s Most Talked-About Title

Streaming Observer analysts partnered with Mindnet Analytics and used Google Trends to break down the most beloved horror film in all 50 states.

With Halloween just around the corner, Streaming Observer decided to figure out the film most commonly considered people’s favorite horror movie in each of the 50 states. The results prove America has some great taste when it comes to the horror genre, with classics like “The Shining” and “The Exorcist” being named alongside some pretty surprising additions like Ana Lily Amirpour’s excellent “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night” and Ti West’s throwback horror “The House of the Devil.”

Streaming Observer first culled a list of the most popular horror movies of all time using critical reviews from Rotten Tomatoes and data provided by Amazon MTurk surveying and other public sources (which might help explain why films like “This Is the End” have been categorized as horror). When the list was finalized, the company partnered with Mindnet Analytics and studied streaming trends using Google Trends to determine which horror title was truly the most actively talked about in each state. Titles that saw the most frequent search traffic and online interest were designated as each state’s most popular.

The most obvious takeaway from the results are that geographical location and horror films go hand in hand. “The Shining” was the most popular title in Colorado, for instance, which is a no-brainer considering the state is where the film’s Overlook Hotel is located. Similarly, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” proved most popular in Texas and “The Blair Witch Project” came out on top in Maryland.

The full results of Streaming Observer’s survey can be found here. Below is the full list of each state’s most popular title.

Alabama: “Halloween”

Alaska: “Little Shop of Horrors”

Arizona: “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane”

Arkansas: “The Thing”

California: “The Orphanage”

Colorado: “The Shining”

Connecticut: “Pan’s Labyrinth”

Delaware: “The Birds”

District of Columbia: “The Exorcist”

Florida: “This Is the End”

Georgia: “Get Out”

Hawaii: “The Exorcist”

Idaho: “The Birds”

Illinois: “The House of the Devil”

Indiana: “Frankenstein”

Iowa: “Evil Dead 2”

Kansas: “Shaun of the Dead”

Kentucky: “Evil Dead 2”

Louisiana: “Get Out”

Maine: “The Host”

Maryland: “Blair Witch Project”

Massachusetts: “The Silence of the Lambs”

Michigan: “Near Dark”

Minnesota: “The Silence of the Lambs”

Mississippi: “Drag Me to Hell”

Missouri: “The Silence of the Lambs”

Montana: “Young Frankenstein”

Nebraska: “King Kong”

Nevada: “Shaun of the Dead”

New Hampshire: “Invasion of the Body Snatchers”

New Jersey: “The Silence of the Lambs”

New Mexico: “Bride of Frankenstein”

New York: “Psycho”

North Carolina: “Halloween”

North Dakota: “Aliens”

Ohio: “The Silence of the Lambs”

Oklahoma: “This is the End”

Oregon: “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”

Pennsylvania: “The Silence of the Lambs”

Rhode Island: “The Love Witch”

South Carolina: “The Loved Ones”

South Dakota: “Cabin in the Woods”

Tennessee: “The Witch”

Texas: “Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

Utah: “Zombieland”

Vermont: “The Exorcist”

Virginia: “Drag Me to Hell”

Washington: “Shaun of the Dead”

West Virginia: “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

Wisconsin: “Shaun of the Dead”

Wyoming: “The Babadook”

