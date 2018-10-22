Amy Schumer Boycotts Starring in Super Bowl Ads in Support of Colin Kaepernick, Encourages White Athletes to Protest

Schumer hopes Maroon 5 will follow Rihanna's lead and drop out of performing during the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

Amy Schumer spoke out against the National Football League in a social media post announcing she will not take part in any “Super Bowl” commercials next year in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers is famous for protesting the mistreatment of black people in America by kneeling during the National Anthem. Kaepernick has been a free agent since March 2017 and has filed a lawsuit against the NFL, accusing the organization of colluding to keep him off the field because of his protest.

“I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year,” Schumer wrote. “I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all I got. Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them. I know opposing the NFL is like opposing the NRA. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color. And the hottest thing a guy can do is get down on one knee. Not to propose but to reject the treatment of his teammates by this country.”

Schumer began the announcement by wondering why more white athletes aren’t kneeling during the National Anthem. The comedian wrote, “Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?”

Following reports last week that Rihanna rejected performing during the Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Kaepernick, Schumer encouraged Maroon 5 to do the same. Schumer most recently starred in the comedy “I Feel Pretty,” which opened in theaters earlier this year, and she had a brief run on Broadway in Steve Martin’s play “Meteor Shower,” which earned her a Tony nomination for best actress in a play.

Read Schumer’s full post on the NFL in the Instagram embed below.

