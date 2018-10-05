‘Aquaman’ Trailer: Heavy Lies Jason Momoa’s Crown, Especially When He’s Being Pursued by Black Manta — Watch

Amber Heard and Nicole Kidman co-star in the oceanic superhero movie.

His days of playing Khal Drogo long behind him, Jason Momoa has moved on to a different kind of fantasy: “Aquaman,” the latest in the beleaguered DC Extended Universe. The first movie in that franchise since “Justice League” failed to live up to expectations shines a spotlight on the oceanic superhero of the title, who must choose between his watery roots and the landlubbin’ way of live he’s gotten used to. Watch a new extended trailer below.

Known on land as Arthur Curry, the hero in question is a half-human, half-Atlantean fellow born of a lighthouse keeper and a mermaid who’s drawn back to the family kingdom against his will. Though he didn’t ask for these royal duties, one imagines ol’ Aquaman will find it within him to rise to the occasion and ascend to the throne he was born to sit on — even as he’s pursued by Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II).

Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, and Dolph Lundgren all co-star. James Wan directed the film, his first outside the “Insidious” and “The Conjuring” franchises in more than a decade. Warner Bros. will release “Aquaman” on December 21.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.