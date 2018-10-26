‘Arrested Development’: David Cross Thinks the Netflix Show Is Finally Finished

There's still eight more episodes to come in the new year, but the comedian admits, "I can't see it happening again."

The question of “Will there be another season of ‘Arrested Development?'” is one that will never truly go away as long as humans still inhabit this planet. But one of the central cast members thinks that the next round of episodes might very well be it for the show.

“I’ve learned to say ‘never say never,’ but I can’t see it happening again, I think for a number of reasons,” Cross told supervising producer Henry Melcher on the most recent edition of “Late Night with Seth Meyers Podcast.” Technically, the now-Netflix show is in the middle of its Season 5: Eight episodes were released in May, with another batch to come sometime in 2019. Cross said that “at the beginning of the new year they’ll show the next eight, as I understand it.”

The comedian has played Tobias Funke on “Arrested Development” through its various iterations, from the three-year run on Fox to the mixed-reaction Netflix revival. (The latest episodes of the show were generally received better than the format-departing Season 4.)

Earlier this year, in the run-up to the new episodes’ release date, Cross was part of a New York Times interview in which multiple cast members either defended or excused Jeffrey Tambor’s on-set actions against co-star Jessica Walter. Cross later apologized for his behavior in the interview, decrying Tambor’s behavior while implying that multiple “Arrested Development” stars had demonstrated less-than-civil conduct during various points in production.

Cross appeared on “Late Night” earlier this week to discuss his current standup tour, where he also shared a story about being visited by the Secret Service about comments he made in front of an audience.

To hear that full story and all of Cross’ comments, listen to the full episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers Podcast” below:

