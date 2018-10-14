‘Avengers 4’: Russo Brothers Commemorate End of Production With an Enigmatic Photo

It's not the first clue they've left about the untitled sequel's meaning.

The fourth “Avengers” movie doesn’t have a title yet, but directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo have been leaving vague hints as to what their next movie might entail. Less than a month after posting a photo with the caption “Look hard…,” the filmmaking brothers have commemorated the end of production with a blurry picture accompanied by the hashtag “#wrapped.”

Said photo has already given rise to much speculation, of course; fans theorizing as to its meaning have touched on everything from planets to the resurrection of a certain dead hero to the Russos simply messing with them. There’s no way of knowing which (if any) of these interpretations is correct, of course, and likely won’t be until the film’s highly anticipated release next year.

This spring’s “Avengers: Infinity War” ended on a much-discussed cliffhanger that’s sure to have huge implications on its still-untitled sequel. Audiences will finally know what it all means when that film is released on May 3, 2019.

