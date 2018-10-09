‘Batwoman’ First Look: Ruby Rose Makes Her Big Debut as DC’s Badass LGBTQ Superhero

Rose will first appear as the character this December during The CW's DC crossover special.

Ruby Rose is suited up and ready to fight crime in The CW’s first official look at “Batwoman.” The network announced in July it was planning a “Batwoman” series to be the next entry in its poplar DC Comics television universe, which also includes “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” and “Legends of Tomorrow.” The character, whose real name is Kate Kane, will be introduced in December during the DC crossover event.

“Batwoman” has not yet been picked up as an standalone series, but if it does it will make history as the first TV series focusing on an LGBT superhero. The series is currently in development, with Kane/Batwoman described as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter.”

Rose is best known for her supporting role in Netflix’s television series “Orange is the New Black,” plus films like “Pitch Perfect 3,” “The Meg,” and “XXX: The Return of Xander.” The actress showed off her impressive fighting skills in “John Wick: Chapter 2,” where she went head to head against Keanu Reeves. Rose’s role as Kane/Batwoman is easily her highest profile acting gig to date.

Filming on the DC crossover begins Tuesday, October 9 in Vancouver. The event will air on The CW beginning Sunday, December 9. Check out the first look at Rose below. The character’s costume was designed by Oscar winner Colleen Atwood, famous for her collaborations with Tim Burton.

The CW

