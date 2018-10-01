‘Been So Long’ Trailer: ‘Chewing Gum’ Creator Michaela Cole Shines in Netflix’s Romantic London Musical

Think "La La Land" by way of Camden Town.

As the creator of “Chewing Gum,” Michaela Cole won a BAFTA TV Award for her portrayal as a religious virgin navigating romance in London. Originally airing on the UK’s Channel 4, “Chewing Gum” eventually landed on Netflix, earning Cole a whole new cadre of international fans. This month, Netflix will deliver yet another serving of Cole’s talent, when she’ll star in “Been So Long,” a musical romance set in London.

Read More: ‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Eyes December Premiere on Netflix, Set to Include ‘Choose-Your-Own-Adventure’ Episode

Per the official synopsis: “‘Been So Long’ is a neon soaked, modern day romance set on the streets of London’s Camden Town. We follow Simone (Coel), a dedicated single mother who, on a rare night on the town is charmed by a handsome yet troubled stranger, Raymond (Arinze Kene); igniting old and new feelings. Set against the backdrop of an ever-changing city, ‘Been So Long’ is a musical with a fresh take on love, life and moving on.”

Based on the stage musical by Ché Walker and Arthur Darvill, which premiered at London’s Young Vic in 2009. The film is directed Tinge Krishnan with a screenplay by Walker. “Been So Long” premieres on Netflix on October 26.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.