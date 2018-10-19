Bella Thorne Says Freeform Executives Told Her She Was ‘Ugly’ in Emails and On ‘Famous in Love’ Set

Thorne appeared on the network's "Famous in Love" and says she was viewed as "uncontrollable and crazy."

Bella Thorne spoke out against Freeform in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times. The actress starred in the lead role of the network’s “Famous in Love,” which was created by “Pretty Little Liars” showrunner I. Marlene King and cancelled after a two-season run. Thorne told the Times the network viewed as “uncontrollable and crazy” and branded her as a diva “because they were scared I was going to go running my mouth if I was upset.”

Thorne also accused unnamed Freeform executives of calling her ugly at various points during the production of the series. “One issue is when you have a girl, a young girl who is on your show, you can’t tell her that she’s ugly or she’s fat or she’s this or she’s that because that’s going to make her feel bad,” Thorne said.

When asked who called her ugly, Thorne responded, “The network. In e-mails, and there was another thing that was in front of everyone on set. After, the cast was texting me, ‘Oh, my God, Bella. I am so sorry. That was so awkward. I feel so bad. Do you want me to come over to your room?’ ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe they did that.’ It was all supposed to change on Season 2, and it didn’t.”

At the time “Famous is Love” was canceled, there were reports that Thorne clashed with King behind the scenes. The showrunner disputed the rumors in a June 26 tweet that read, “Despite what may be out there I am not in a feud with Bella Thorne. We have, and have always had, a friendly and professional relationship.”

“Famous in Love” aired its series finale May 30, 2018. Since then, Thorne has appeared in the indie film “Assassination Nation,” which opened in theaters via Neon in September. Freeform declined to comment on Thorne’s latest revelation when requested by IndieWire.

