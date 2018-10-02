‘Better Call Saul’ Review: As the Season Finale Draws Near, Jimmy’s Future Only Looks Bleaker

Season 4 Episode 9, "Wiedersehen," pushes us to some worst-case scenarios.

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for “Better Call Saul” Season 4 Episode 9, “Wiedersehen.”]

Case Summary

In the opening sequence, Kim and Jimmy have fun pulling a scam on a clerk in Lubbock, Texas. However, that may be the episode’s highest point; from here, it’s a pretty grim installment when the temporary resolution of Jimmy McGill’s legal status as a lawyer doesn’t go to his benefit. The only thing more painful about the continuation of his suspension is the fight between him and Kim that follows; Jimmy may still have the option to appeal, but that doesn’t mean a happy solution is in store. To make matters worse, Werner makes a worrying jailbreak without official clearance — which means Mike will have to deal with that.

What’s Up With Mike?

While Mike has overseen this operation for Gus for months, it’s not an easy gig. His German charges continue to prove problematic, and Werner’s crafty escape escalates the situation to a new level. While Mike doesn’t reveal much, we see how he intends to operate going forward: Brutal efficiency is all too likely.

Gus Watch

As always, it remains scary to watch Gus in action, largely because his behaviors can’t be predicted and never mean well. That being said, his interactions with Lalo indicate that their journey will be problematic going forward. As the Salamanca family member encroaches upon this territory, all viewers can do is hope for something resembling salvation.

On The Journey From Jimmy to Saul

There’s a real question about who will become a lawyer, following Jimmy McGill’s hard reckoning with the fact that he’s got another year before he can practice again. As viewers know, Saul Goodman will eventually run an Albuquerque law practice, but for now Jimmy McGill still exists.

Cocktail Hour

It seems like Kim might be enjoying a Shiner Bock, a favorite beer of the southwest, based on the yellow label. But, of course, that’s not the most arresting element of this episode.

Best Quote

“You’re always down.”

—Kim

Really, it’s tough to pick a best line from Kim and Jimmy’s drag-down fight in this episode, because here’s the point that matters — this is a relationship very much on the skids. However, the fact that Kim targeted Jimmy’s status on a regular basis in this fight made it very clear why the two of them were sparring, and why that was the case.

In Conclusion, Your Honor

Watching Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk tear into each other in that key fight scene was simply brutal to watch, because this is a couple who have never seemed to be on the steadiest ground, and thus seeing them really expose all of their major issues was a heartbreaking moment.

As with every episode of “Better Call Saul,” this show never lacks when it comes to disappointment. The fact that this week’s installment delivered that in a unique way, however, is to be respected.

Looking forward, it’s incredibly hard to say what to expect of the series, because while the final moments of this episode promise a lot of drama to come, it doesn’t imply an easy path. The simplest statement is this: With one episode left to go this season, it’s very clear that some very bad decisions are in the forefront for those involved.

Grade: A-

