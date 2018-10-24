‘Bird Box’ Trailer: Sandra Bullock Goes Post-Apocalyptic in Susanne Bier’s Nerve-Shredding Netflix Adaptation

Susanne Bier is about to do for seeing what John Krasinski did for speaking, thanks to a thrilling adaptation of the Josh Malerman novel of the same name.

Susanne Bier is about to do for seeing what John Krasinski did for speaking. In the Academy Award winner’s newest feature film, Bier takes on Josh Malerman’s post-apocalyptic novel of the same name, which imagines a world consumed by a strange evil that drives people mad with just a glance. Per the film’s official synopsis, “When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded.”

That’s right, blindfolded. Adapted for the screen by Eric Heisserer (“Arrival,” “Lights Out”), “Bird Box” follows Bullock’s Malorie, a woman intent on getting to a possibly mythical safe haven where she and her kids can not only live out their lives peacefully, but do so without literally being afraid to look outside.

Read More: AFI FEST Adds World Premieres of ‘Bird Box’ and ‘The Kominsky Method,’ Plus ‘Widows,’ ‘Green Book,’ and ‘Buster Scruggs’ Galas

Malerman’s book was divided into three parts — before the start of what is referred to as “The Problem,” after Malorie has her children, and the journey the three of them undertake after many years of waiting and preparing — and the film’s first trailer hints that Bier is at least partially adhering to the structure, thanks to an early look at a pregnant Bullock and a chilling section about life post-“Problem.”

Bullock stars alongside Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker, BD Wong, and John Malkovich. The film will have its world premiere at AFI FEST next month.

Netflix will release “Bird Box” in select theaters and via streaming platform on December 21. Check out the first trailer for the film below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.