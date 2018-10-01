‘Black Mirror’ Season 5 Eyes December Premiere on Netflix, Set to Include ‘Choose-Your-Own-Adventure’ Episode

"Black Mirror" has won the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie for the last two consecutive years.

“Black Mirror” fans might not have to wait until 2019 to see new episodes. The fifth season of the acclaimed science-fiction anthology series is eyeing a return to Netflix before the new year begins. According to a report from Bloomberg, “Black Mirror” will launch its new season in December. The release would follow a similar rollout for the show’s fourth season, which debuted December 29, 2017. The report also mentions the fifth season will include an installment that is a “choose-your-own-adventure” episode, as part of a push by Netflix to incorporate more interactive projects where viewers get to decide the narrative of the story — something already being incorporated into its children’s programming.

“Black Mirror” has been a big success for Netflix since the streaming giant took over distributing the show from Britain’s Channel 4 beginning in Season 3. The series has won the Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie the last two years with the episodes “San Junipero” and “USS Callister.” Netflix hasn’t revealed any details about the slate of new episodes, although set photos leaked earlier this year teased an installment set in 1980s Britain.

Since coming to Netflix, “Black Mirror” has featured episodes directed by high profile filmmakers like Jodie Foster, John Hillcoat, Joe Wright, Dan Trachtenberg, and David Slade. The Netflix seasons have run six episodes each, which is a number series creator Charlie Brooker has teased for Season 5. Filming was underway on the new season in the spring, which is why some believed the show might not be ready by the end of 2018.

Netflix has yet to confirm the official “Black Mirror” season five release date. Head over to Bloomberg to read their full Netflix report.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.